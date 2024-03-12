Integrated Advisors Network LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,565,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,507,000 after buying an additional 275,105 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,370,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,782,000 after purchasing an additional 649,181 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 195.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,649,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,786 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,103,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,309,000 after purchasing an additional 467,630 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,832,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,295 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.86. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $29.44.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.