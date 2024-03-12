Integrated Advisors Network LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

NYSE UTF opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

