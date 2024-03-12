Integrated Advisors Network LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $82.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $84.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.25 and a 200-day moving average of $74.00.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

