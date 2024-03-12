Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 218,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 818.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 37,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of UAL opened at $42.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $58.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

