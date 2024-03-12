Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.5 %

WEC stock opened at $82.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.02. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $99.26.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

Read Our Latest Report on WEC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.