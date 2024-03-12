Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Intel by 14.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 45,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 14.9% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 56,846 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 7,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $5,016,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $44.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.48. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

