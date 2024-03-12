Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $829,000 in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $243,010,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,787,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,641,000 after purchasing an additional 821,061 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 665.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 888,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,304,000 after purchasing an additional 772,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 99.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,498,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,006,000 after buying an additional 749,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.86. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Wheaton Precious Metals

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.