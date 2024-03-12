Integrated Advisors Network LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHV. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHV opened at $110.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

