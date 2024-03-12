International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an underperform rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF opened at $81.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $97.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

