International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Short Interest Up 2,000.0% in February

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
International Land Alliance Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ILAL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. 93,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,355. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14. International Land Alliance has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.37.
About International Land Alliance
