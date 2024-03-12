Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Invesco Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Invesco Bond Fund alerts:

Invesco Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VBF remained flat at $15.38 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,416. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09. Invesco Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Bond Fund

About Invesco Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.