Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Invesco Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Bond Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:VBF remained flat at $15.38 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,416. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09. Invesco Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33.
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
