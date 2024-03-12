Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $104.23

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $104.23 and last traded at $104.23, with a volume of 1211 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.05.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.39 and its 200-day moving average is $94.75.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3806 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7,426.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,907,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842,343 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,662,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 51.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,268,000 after buying an additional 170,737 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $10,449,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $7,821,000.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

