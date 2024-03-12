Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $104.23

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $104.23 and last traded at $104.23, with a volume of 1211 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.05.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.39 and its 200-day moving average is $94.75.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3806 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.
