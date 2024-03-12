Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.57

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.57 and last traded at $37.54, with a volume of 36714 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.33.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average of $33.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

