Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.89

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.89 and last traded at $54.89, with a volume of 2209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.64.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.16. The company has a market capitalization of $907.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 396.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000.

About Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

