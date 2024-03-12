Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by PFS Partners LLC

PFS Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 86.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,575 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 0.6% of PFS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after buying an additional 7,868,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $319,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ traded up $4.52 on Tuesday, reaching $441.91. The company had a trading volume of 34,122,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,224,766. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $424.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.10. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $285.19 and a 1 year high of $448.64.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

