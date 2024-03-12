Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Trimmed by Harvest Investment Advisors LLC

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 19.5% of Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $21,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 76.1% during the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000,000 after purchasing an additional 195,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after buying an additional 243,305 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $441.33. The company had a trading volume of 26,495,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,092,418. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $424.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.10. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $285.19 and a 1 year high of $448.64.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

