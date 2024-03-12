Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.70

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.70 and last traded at $23.68, with a volume of 152151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.67.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average is $22.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

