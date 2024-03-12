Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:ICMB)

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Investcorp Credit Management BDC to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.1%.

NASDAQ:ICMB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.42. 66,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,807. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.62.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC ( NASDAQ:ICMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Free Report) by 601.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,581 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.63% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

