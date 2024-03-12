Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for March 12th (AEO, ALS, AMRC, ANAB, CDNS, COIN, CVNA, DG, DOV, HCP)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, March 12th:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. TD Securities currently has C$23.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$22.00.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC)

was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. BNP Paribas currently has $34.00 target price on the stock.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Wedbush currently has $34.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating. They currently have $85.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $158.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $120.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating. Scotiabank currently has $31.00 price target on the stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) was upgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Alliance Global Partners currently has $7.00 price target on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. Argus currently has $40.00 price target on the stock.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $67.00 price target on the stock.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $61.00 target price on the stock.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.00.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

