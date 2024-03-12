Invst LLC Buys 116 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Auxier Asset Management increased its position in Chevron by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 26,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $3,127,000. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.9% in the third quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Kampmann Melissa S. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $2,798,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.56.

Chevron Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $151.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.88. The company has a market capitalization of $280.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

