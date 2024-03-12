Invst LLC Buys 2,338 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

NOBL opened at $98.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.25. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.