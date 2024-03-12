Invst LLC Buys 462 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 49.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,401 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $3,499,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.4% in the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 12.1% in the third quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its stake in McDonald’s by 5.7% in the third quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 4,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

MCD opened at $295.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $293.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.81. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

