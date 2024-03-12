Invst LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 217,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHV opened at $74.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $74.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.82.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

