Invst LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2024

Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHVFree Report) by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 217,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHV opened at $74.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $74.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.82.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.