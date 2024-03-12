Invst LLC Takes $222,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Invst LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $59.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.81. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $60.51. The firm has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.8471 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

