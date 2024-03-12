Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Iridium Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 63.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Iridium Communications to earn $0.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.6%.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications Trading Up 0.1 %

IRDM stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.93. 234,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,003. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.31 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.22. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $27.89 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.27. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $194.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $59,062,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,836,000 after buying an additional 564,367 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1,200.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 526,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,072,000 after buying an additional 486,209 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after buying an additional 438,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,025,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,081,000 after buying an additional 431,792 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Iridium Communications

About Iridium Communications

(Get Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.