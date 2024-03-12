iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) is Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Fortis Group Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,214 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up 4.9% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fortis Group Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,817,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 12,314 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,700,000. Finally, Titan Capital Management LLC TX raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC TX now owns 147,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,821,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SGOV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,591,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,367. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.46.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

