iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 59.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,361 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 294.3% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IEF stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.73. 4,684,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,416,729. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.52. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2493 per share. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

