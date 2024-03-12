iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Short Interest Down 96.5% in February

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 96.5% from the February 14th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
EMXF traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $36.17. 886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,300. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.53. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $31.46 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The company has a market cap of $72.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.63.
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.557 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
