iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Short Interest Down 96.5% in February

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 96.5% from the February 14th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

EMXF traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $36.17. 886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,300. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.53. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $31.46 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The company has a market cap of $72.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.63.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.557 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMXF. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 372.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 1,951.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

