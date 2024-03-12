iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,730 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $25,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,391 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

