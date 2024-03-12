iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.26

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.26 and last traded at $41.26, with a volume of 156232 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.02.

iShares MSCI France ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.51.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI France ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,341,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 148.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 552.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 149,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 126,575 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.