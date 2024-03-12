iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,015 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 8.1% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476,112 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after buying an additional 4,051,296 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,913,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,461,000 after buying an additional 2,085,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 419.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,545,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,458 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS QUAL traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.16. 840,402 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.69.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

