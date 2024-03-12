iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,694 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $17,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $547,000. ASB Consultores LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 94,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 716.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $8,376,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.16. 840,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.15 and its 200-day moving average is $143.69.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

