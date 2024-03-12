iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 53,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 55,162 shares.The stock last traded at $53.99 and had previously closed at $54.05.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYF. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 434.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

