iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Holdings Lifted by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $174.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.36 and a 200-day moving average of $159.59. The firm has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $175.03.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

