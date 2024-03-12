iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,862,868 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 543% from the previous session’s volume of 600,604 shares.The stock last traded at $193.48 and had previously closed at $190.69.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

