Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on Iteris from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Iteris Stock Up 0.6 %

ITI opened at $4.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.25 million, a P/E ratio of 82.83 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.63. Iteris has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $5.49.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Iteris had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $42.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.39 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iteris will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Iteris news, major shareholder Samjo Management, Llc sold 72,000 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $385,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,320,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,879,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Iteris news, major shareholder Samjo Management, Llc sold 72,000 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $385,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,320,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,879,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 10,714 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $55,605.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,780.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,164 shares of company stock worth $662,009 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,412,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,547,000 after purchasing an additional 20,379 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 631.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 50,918 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

