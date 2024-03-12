Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 22,038 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Itron were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITRI. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Itron by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Itron by 9,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Itron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Itron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITRI traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $91.53. 37,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,077. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $96.73.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $577.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. Itron had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Itron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $117,577.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,827.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $117,577.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,827.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $28,866.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,321.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,520. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

