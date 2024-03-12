J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

JBHT has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $206.37.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $200.56 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $163.66 and a fifty-two week high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $745,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,381. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $745,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,381. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total transaction of $1,382,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,243.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,432 shares of company stock worth $4,309,687 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.