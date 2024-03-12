Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.57

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.57 and last traded at $60.51, with a volume of 44402 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jackson Financial news, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.67 per share, with a total value of $194,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,206.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jackson Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 199.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 4,347.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

