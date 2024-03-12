Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 285,999 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 1,841.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,999 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Sonic Automotive worth $14,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 263.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the first quarter worth about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 48.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAH. TheStreet raised Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Sonic Automotive from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.40.

Sonic Automotive Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $52.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.82. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $60.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.40.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

