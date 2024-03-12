Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 942,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,726 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Resideo Technologies worth $14,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REZI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 687.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

REZI opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average of $17.31. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 2.13. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Recommended Stories

