Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $12.65 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 78.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 186,753 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 666,761 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $12,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,838 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.8% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,474 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 97.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 33,469 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 16,558 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,739 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 97.2% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,264 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 48,442 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. Mizuho began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $76.96 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $80.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.17. The company has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.