Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $20.29 Million Stock Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,144 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of PBF Energy worth $20,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in PBF Energy by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in PBF Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in PBF Energy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in PBF Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

PBF Energy stock opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.17. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.49). PBF Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $466,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,817.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PBF Energy news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $466,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,817.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 770,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,071,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,832,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,127,264.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,268,200 shares of company stock valued at $54,251,872. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBF has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

PBF Energy Profile



PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

