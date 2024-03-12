Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 59.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,081 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $24,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of THG opened at $130.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 138.91 and a beta of 0.67. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $138.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.62. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 361.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $65,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,677.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Further Reading

