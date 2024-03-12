Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 400,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,687,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.81% of Bread Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Bread Financial in the third quarter worth $948,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bread Financial in the third quarter worth $44,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Bread Financial in the third quarter worth $153,464,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Bread Financial in the third quarter worth $21,151,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bread Financial in the third quarter worth $3,333,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Bread Financial Trading Down 6.2 %

NYSE:BFH opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.94.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.36 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.68) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BFH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Bread Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bread Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at Bread Financial

In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $619,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 334,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,515,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 424,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,360. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.