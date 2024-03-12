Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 88.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,167,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547,856 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Integral Ad Science were worth $13,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after buying an additional 3,132,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 77.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,409,000 after buying an additional 2,070,907 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 137.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,088,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,537,000 after buying an additional 1,788,957 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 1,825.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 943,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after buying an additional 894,681 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 33.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,541,000 after buying an additional 839,103 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $207,054.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,294.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $207,054.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,294.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tania Secor sold 8,929 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $86,700.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,221.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,681,789 shares of company stock worth $23,490,082 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IAS opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.81, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.68. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.27 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

