Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 335,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,930 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $21,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth $496,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Skyline Champion by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,381,154. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Skyline Champion Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $83.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.44. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $52.12 and a 52 week high of $86.10.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $559.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.20 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

