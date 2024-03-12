Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 166,383 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,033,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 166,383 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of KeyCorp worth $21,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after buying an additional 1,278,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,937,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in KeyCorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,193,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,413 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,342,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,006,000 after purchasing an additional 993,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 14.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,781,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992,226 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $15.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.27.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KeyCorp

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,442 shares of company stock worth $303,914 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.