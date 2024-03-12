Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 5,617 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,803 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,617 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Lennar worth $25,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 2.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.6% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 10.6% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.3% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 36,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 4.2% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Performance

Lennar stock opened at $164.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $96.06 and a 12-month high of $166.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Lennar Increases Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LEN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.