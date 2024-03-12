Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 9,723 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,321 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,723 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Popular worth $20,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Popular by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Popular by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Popular by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Popular by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Popular by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Popular

In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $391,793.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $391,793.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $51,304.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,208.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BPOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Popular currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.71.

Popular Stock Performance

BPOP opened at $84.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.29. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $89.70.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $702.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.76 million. Popular had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.93%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

